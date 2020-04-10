Get AT&T Gigabit Internet + AT&T TV for $40/mo. and score a $100 prepaid Visa

AT&T is currently offering Gigabit Internet plus its AT&T TV for 12-months at $39.99 per month. You’ll also get a bonus $100 AT&T Visa when you sign up. Note: You will have to agree to a 24-month TV contract, and the price of your plan will increase after 12-months. For comparison, normally AT&T TV is $50 per month and Gigabit Internet is on sale for $50 from $70 right now, should you go with single services. This saves you up to $80 per month for the first 12-months. I personally have AT&T Gigabit Internet at my apartment and absolutely love it. AT&T TV will give you “live TV, breaking news, and 40,000 on-demand titles.” Learn more about the bundle here.

If you already have a great internet plan, and would rather stay contract-free for your TV viewing, then we’ve got a great solution for you. For the next few days you can watch Sling TV for absolutely free, and after that, it’s just $30 per month to keep your viewing going.

Looking to pick up some movies to stream at home? Apple’s $5 build your own bundle sale is back, and has plenty of great titles to choose from including Braveheart, The Book of Eli, Wedding Crashers, and more.

Terms and Conditions:

1-YR BUNDLE PRICE: Ends 6/27/20. 1st & 2nd year Pricing: $79.98/mo. for ENTERTAINMENT Pkg ($39.99/mo.) + Internet ($39.99/mo.); $84.98/mo for CHOICE Pkg ($44.99/mo.) + Internet ($39.99/mo).; $94.98/mo for XTRA Pkg ($54.99/mo.) + Internet ($39.99/mo.); $99.98/mo for ULTIMATE Pkg ($59.99/mo.) + Internet ($39.99/mo.); $84.98/mo for OPTIMO MAS ($44.99/mo.) + Internet ($39.99/mo.) for first 12 mos. only. After 12 mos. or loss of eligibility, then prevailing rate applies (currently $152.99/mo for ENTERTAINMENT Pkg ($93/mo.) + Internet ($59.99/mo,); $169.99/mo for CHOICE Pkg ($110/mo.) + Internet ($59.99/mo.); $183.99/mo for XTRA Pkg ($124/mo.) + Internet ($59.99/mo.); $194.99/mo for ULTIMATE Pkg ($135/mo.) + Internet ($59.99/mo.); $145.99/mo. for OPTIMO MAS Pkg ($86/mo.) + Internet ($59.99/mo.)), unless cancelled or changed prior to and of the promo period. Must maintain all qualifying services to receive advertised pricing. Pricing subject to change. $10/mo. bundle discount: Internet must be installed w/in 30 days of TV activation to receive credit starting in 1-3 months. First time credit will include all credits earned since meeting offer requirements. Must maintain both qualifying svcs to continue credits. No credits in 2nd year for bundled services. Includes: AT&T TV Pkg., Internet plan (1000M), and one (1) AT&T TV device. Add’l devices avail for $120 each or on installment. Additional Fees & Taxes: $10/mo. internet equipment fee, and other add’l fees & charges. Different offers may apply for eligible multi-dwelling unit customers.

