Apple brings back its $5 Build Your Collection movie sale, plus bundles, more

- Apr. 10th 2020 8:36 am ET

Continuing what has seemed like an endless string of movie deals, Apple is rolling out yet another sale this morning. The popular Build Your Collection promotion is back with deals from $5 on classics and more recent releases. You’ll also find a handful of bundles on sale down below, as well. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

$5 Build Your Collection Sale

Apple’s Build Your Collection sale is a great way to save 50% or more from the usual prices on popular films. Score deals across just about every genre, making it a great time to load up on some fresh content. Here are a few of our favorite deals this weekend:

Other notable deals

Don’t miss Tuesday’s big movie bundle sale for additional deals on Harry Potter, The Dark Knight Trilogy and many more.

