Apple movie complete collection sale, $5 iconic films, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale includes the complete Harry Pottery collection, and a $5 film promotion highlighting the anniversary of varies titles. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Headlining this week’s sale is the Harry Pottery complete collection for $59.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $80 for this bundle which includes eight movies in total. Follow along as the iconic trio navigates Hogwarts and brings the popular book series to life.
$5 movie anniversary sale
Apple is discounting a number of movies that are celebrating anniversary releases this month. You’ll find a mix of iconic titles from decades ago and more recent releases, as well. These movies typically sell for $10 at a minimum and upwards of $20 in some instances. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Tommy Boy
- The Breakfast Club
- Castaway
- The Patriots
- Meet the Parents
- Patton
- Mad Max
- Airplane
- Clueless
- American Psycho
- Almost Famous
Other notable deals
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Capote: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Leonardo DiCaprio 4-film Collection: $33 (Reg. $50)
- Best of 60s 10-film Bundle: $84 (Reg. $100)
- Justice League 3-film Collection: $25 (Reg. $35)
- Gone Girl: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Milk: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Duplicity: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Shack: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Crash: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blackfish: $7 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 rental is Pain and Glory, which typically goes for over $5 at competing services. It has a 97% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!