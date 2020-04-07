Apple movie complete collection sale, $5 iconic films, more from $1

- Apr. 7th 2020 8:31 am ET

Apple’s latest movie sale includes the complete Harry Pottery collection, and a $5 film promotion highlighting the anniversary of varies titles. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Headlining this week’s sale is the Harry Pottery complete collection for $59.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $80 for this bundle which includes eight movies in total. Follow along as the iconic trio navigates Hogwarts and brings the popular book series to life.

$5 movie anniversary sale

Apple is discounting a number of movies that are celebrating anniversary releases this month. You’ll find a mix of iconic titles from decades ago and more recent releases, as well. These movies typically sell for $10 at a minimum and upwards of $20 in some instances. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 rental is Pain and Glory, which typically goes for over $5 at competing services. It has a 97% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

