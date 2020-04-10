Get a 4-pack of Duracell AAA Rechargeable Batteries $4.50 (Reg. $10)

Amazon offers a 4-pack of Duracell AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $4.87 Prime shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save and drop the price down to $4.63. That’s down from the original $14 price tag and the usual $10 going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s an ideal option if you’re just starting to dabble in the world of rechargeables but aren’t ready to commit to a pricier setup. Great for powering up remotes, gaming controllers, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already have a wall charger? Get a 4-pack of Rayovac AA rechargeable batteries for $5.65 via Amazon. This is a great way to expand your existing setup without committing to adding another charger. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well.

Duracell AAA Batteries feature:

Duracell AAA Batteries: The Duracell Rechargeable Triple A battery is designed for use in video game controllers, wireless electronics, baby monitors, and more

Rechargeable Batteries: These powerful NiMH batteries work in any NiMH charger and you can recharge them up to 400 times, helping save you money

Long Lasting Charge: Designed and developed with Ion Core technology; You can get hundreds of cycles out of each Duracell Rechargeable battery

