Command the eufy RoboVac 25C robotic vacuum with Alexa at $149 (Save 25%)

Walmart currently offers the eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 shipped. Having originally sold for $249, we’ve more recently seen it fetching $200 or so. Today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $41, and matches the all-time low. Now that we’re all staying at home, odds are your floors are getting more traffic than usual. eufy’s RoboVac 25C helps with the cleanup touting standout features like a 100-minute runtime and 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Throw in Alexa and Google Assistant support, and you’ll be able to keep the floors nice and tidy without having to life a finger thanks to voice commands. Just under 100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

If you’d rather not deal with the smart home functionality and just want to bring home an automated way to sweep the floors, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $136 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

For the latest and greatest in robotic vacuums, ECOVACS just recently unveiled the latest addition to its stable. Armed with a laser guidance system, the new release is said to be 60% less likely to get stuck and can even identify what it runs into, be it a piece of furniture, clothing, and more.

eufy RoboVac 25C features:

Clean your floors with the push of a button using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. It connects to a home’s wireless network and accepts commands both by touch, via smartphone app and even from your voice when paired with a smart home speaker. The Li-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes and then the robot vacuum cleaner returns to its base to recharge. Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!