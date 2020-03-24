ECOVACS is pushing forward in its war against traditional vacuum cleaning with the release of of a new robotic alternative. Dubbed ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI, there isn’t much of a chance that many who end up owning this vacuum will be able to remember its name. What they will remember is a long list of features including “advanced laser-based home mapping, object identification and avoidance, and remote monitoring.” These advancements make it possible for the unit to recognize everything from chairs to cables, reducing its chances of getting stuck “by 60% compared to earlier models.” Continue reading to learn more.

ECOVACS takes another pass at effortless cleaning

Even if you’re currently practicing social distancing and working from home, it’s highly-unlikely that you enjoy using the vacuum cleaner. Thankfully the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is here to eliminate a chore and significantly reduce the chance of interrupting your free Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video binges.

Armed with a “high-performance AI chipset and camera module”, ECOVACS’ latest robot is able to not only avoid more items, but actually identify what they are to know how to better handle interactions. Common household items including shoes, socks, chairs, and cables can all be automatically detected and for a 60% less chance of getting stuck.

Not only does this model suck up debris, it also can mop. ECOVACS claims that its new robot vacuum removes up to 99.26% of bacteria. Despite these capabilities, the new unit features a 3+ hour runtime. This means it’ll be able to vacuum up to 3,000-square feet before needing to be topped back off.

Pricing and availability

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is available for purchase now at ecovacs.com and is priced at $799.99. The latest and greatest ECOVACS robot vacuum has yet to arrive at Amazon, but the company claims that the stage has been set for its latest product to arrive at “select retail partners soon,” leading us to believe it may not take long.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I have yet to partake in the robot vacuum craze. While I have entertained the notion of them on several occasions, living in a multi-level home is what has always managed to deter me. If I lived in an single-level house, apartment, or condo, I’m confident I would own and throughly embrace robot vacuums.

That being said, while I find the technology inside of ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI to be compelling, it’s not convincing enough to warrant $800 in my book. I’d rather adopt Amazon’s best-selling option at a fraction of the cost and wait for the technology here to become more affordable.

