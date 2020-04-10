For $10, Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 can be yours (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00273) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 50% off recent offers there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact mouse features up to 8-month battery life using a single AA battery. Microsoft Blue Track technology is inside, paving the way for you to use it on more surfaces than optical or laser offerings can provide. An ambidextrous layout ensures that righties and lefties alike can use this mouse. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If it’s time for a new mouse pad, give this AmazonBasics offering a look for $6. With a machine-washable design, you’ll be able to clean it whenever it seems appropriate. Along the top you’ll find a “high-quality cloth surface” which “promotes smooth mouse gliding and enhanced precision.”

If you’re looking to overhaul a gaming setup, be sure to swing by the SteelSeries bundle we uncovered yesterday. You’ll garner an Arctis Pro headset, Rival 600 mouse, and Doom Eternal for $200.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

Blue Track Technology – Works on more surfaces than optical or laser technology.

Up to 8 months battery life – Power status indicator lets you know when your battery runs low.

Comfort – Designed by ergonomic experts for comfort in either hand.

