Bundle SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro headset, Rival 600 mouse, Doom Eternal at $200

- Apr. 8th 2020 1:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$310 $200
0

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset, Rival 600 Gaming Mouse, and Doom Eternal on PC for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $180 for the headset, $67 for the mouse, and an additional $60 for the game on Steam. If you’re looking to upgrade to higher-end gaming gear, as well as pick up one of 2020’s best games so far, this bundle is perfect for you. The Arctis Pro headset is among the best around thanks to its high-res speakers made from neodymium magnets. Plus, the Rival 600 has SteelSeries’ “exclusive True Move 3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical esports sensor” which gives you a leg up on the competition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just wanting to pick up a wireless headset? The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great option. Coming in at around $80 on Amazon, you’ll get full wireless functionality through the included USB-C transmitter. That means it works flawlessly with Nintendo Switch and more. Dive deeper in our announcement coverage.

However, you won’t want to miss out on CORSAIR’s HS60 Pro Gaming Headset that’s on sale for $46 right now. Normally $70, this headset is a great option for those on a tighter budget. Plus, we have more headsets on sale from $25, so be sure to drop by our deal post to learn more.

SteelSeries Arctis Prro Gaming Headset features:

  • Luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit
  • Next generation DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound provides optimal spatial imaging for complete 360 degree immersion
  • USB ChatMix Dial lets you balance and adjust the volume between your game and chat audio; Headphone sensitivity: 102 dB SPL

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$310 $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide