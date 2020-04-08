Bundle SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro headset, Rival 600 mouse, Doom Eternal at $200

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset, Rival 600 Gaming Mouse, and Doom Eternal on PC for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $180 for the headset, $67 for the mouse, and an additional $60 for the game on Steam. If you’re looking to upgrade to higher-end gaming gear, as well as pick up one of 2020’s best games so far, this bundle is perfect for you. The Arctis Pro headset is among the best around thanks to its high-res speakers made from neodymium magnets. Plus, the Rival 600 has SteelSeries’ “exclusive True Move 3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical esports sensor” which gives you a leg up on the competition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just wanting to pick up a wireless headset? The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great option. Coming in at around $80 on Amazon, you’ll get full wireless functionality through the included USB-C transmitter. That means it works flawlessly with Nintendo Switch and more. Dive deeper in our announcement coverage.

However, you won’t want to miss out on CORSAIR’s HS60 Pro Gaming Headset that’s on sale for $46 right now. Normally $70, this headset is a great option for those on a tighter budget. Plus, we have more headsets on sale from $25, so be sure to drop by our deal post to learn more.

SteelSeries Arctis Prro Gaming Headset features:

Luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit

Next generation DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound provides optimal spatial imaging for complete 360 degree immersion

USB ChatMix Dial lets you balance and adjust the volume between your game and chat audio; Headphone sensitivity: 102 dB SPL

