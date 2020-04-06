Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 monitors heart rate and more at $199 (20% off)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $249 these days, like you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $1, and has only been beaten once before by a members-only Costco promotion. Perfect for carrying the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist, Galaxy Watch Active2 comes equipped with all of the usual smartwatch features. You’ll be able to enjoy fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications beamed from your handset. There are also ECG capabilities, a circular 40mm display, and all-day battery life. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more and opt for the Samsung Galaxy Fit instead. Right now it’ll only set you back $79 at Amazon, providing many of the fitness tracking and notification delivery features of the Active2, but for less. You will be trading off the smartwatch-style design in favor of a more classic fitness tracker, but will enjoy up to a full week of battery life per charge and more.

This morning we also tracked some all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $349. This batch of deals even includes Nike+ models, which aren’t as frequently discounted as the standard edition wearables. That’s on top of the very first discount on Fitbit’s new Charge 4, which has dropped to $119 (Reg. $150).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

