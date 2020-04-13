Tidy up your desk with a Brainwavz Truss all-metal headphone hanger at $16.50

Amazon is offering the Brainwavz Truss All Metal Under Desk Dual Headphone Hanger for $16.68 Prime shipped. Normally around $25, this marks a new all-time low and is the best available. The Brainwavz Truss mounts under your desk to hold up to two headphones at the same time. This can seriously upgrade the looks of your desk since it’ll remove your headphones from the top and hang them nicely below. I’ve owned this headphone mount for quite a while and really like the premium metal build of it. Plus, it comes with 3M adhesive pre-applied, making the mounting process super simple. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Brainwavz BigT Under Desk Dual Headphone Mount is available for around $11 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t sport the all-metal design that today’s lead deal does, it still offers a great option for keeping your desk cleaned up. Just know that it won’t support heavier headphones, so do keep that in mind.

We went hands-on with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Pro last year when Jordan cleaned up his studio desk, and he really loved it. Though from a different manufacturer, both the Anchor Pro and Truss offer similar functionality, so you should absolutely give our review a look.

Brainwavz Truss Headphone Hanger features:

All metal dual under the desk headphone hanger that can hold small to large headphones without bending or breaking.

Remove the clutter off your desk, headphones are easily stored under your desk on the stylish Truss.

Holds securly under your desk surface using strong 3M VBH tape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!