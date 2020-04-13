Tidy up your desk with a Brainwavz Truss all-metal headphone hanger at $16.50

- Apr. 13th 2020 4:28 pm ET

Get this deal
$25 $16.50
0

Amazon is offering the Brainwavz Truss All Metal Under Desk Dual Headphone Hanger for $16.68 Prime shipped. Normally around $25, this marks a new all-time low and is the best available. The Brainwavz Truss mounts under your desk to hold up to two headphones at the same time. This can seriously upgrade the looks of your desk since it’ll remove your headphones from the top and hang them nicely below. I’ve owned this headphone mount for quite a while and really like the premium metal build of it. Plus, it comes with 3M adhesive pre-applied, making the mounting process super simple. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Brainwavz BigT Under Desk Dual Headphone Mount is available for around $11 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t sport the all-metal design that today’s lead deal does, it still offers a great option for keeping your desk cleaned up. Just know that it won’t support heavier headphones, so do keep that in mind.

We went hands-on with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Pro last year when Jordan cleaned up his studio desk, and he really loved it. Though from a different manufacturer, both the Anchor Pro and Truss offer similar functionality, so you should absolutely give our review a look.

Brainwavz Truss Headphone Hanger features:

  • All metal dual under the desk headphone hanger that can hold small to large headphones without bending or breaking.
  • Remove the clutter off your desk, headphones are easily stored under your desk on the stylish Truss.
  • Holds securly under your desk surface using strong 3M VBH tape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$25 $16.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Office Supplies brainwavz

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide