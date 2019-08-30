With all of today’s electronics, a work space can easily get overrun with peripherals and cables. I’ve been testing a lot of headphones lately and they can take up a lot of space on my desk. Elevation Lab has been making products to help clean up a workspace for a while now and the Anchor Pro is one that I’m excited to start using to hang headphones underneath my desk instead of just tossing them aside. Check out the video below for more.

On the last couple of desks I’ve been using, I just hammered a small nail into the side to hang a pair of headphones, but this isn’t a great looking option. I’m also worried that it could damage the headband of some headphones. It worked in a pinch, but its not an ideal solution.

Going Pro

As the name alludes to, the Anchor Pro is a larger, beefier version of the older, $12 Anchor. That being said, it is still a great deal at just $16 on Amazon. It comes with the Anchor Pro, an extra 3M adhesive pad, some adhesive cable clips, mounting screws, a drill bit and an alcohol wipe to clean a surface before mounting. Elevation Lab has included everything needed to make installation a quick and secure process.

Molded from an “exotic fiber reinforced polymer” that has twice the strength of cast aluminum, the Anchor Pro feels durable with barely any flex to it.

Anchor Pro: Video

With the two different methods of mounting, adhesive and screw, the Anchor Pro should mount to almost any surface. If just using the adhesive, make sure that the surface is smooth and finished. The Adhesive will have issue sticking to a porous or raw wood.

Adhesive mount

Under my IKEA desk in the studio, I thought I’d try the adhesive backing. First I dry-fit the Anchor Pro with a pair of headphones on them just to see how it would look and feel. Then when I found a location I was happy with, I pulled off the adhesive backing and applied pressure for about 10 seconds – as the instructions advise. Elevation Lab then suggest waiting a full 24 hours for the adhesive to cure before hanging anything on the Anchor Pro.

Once a day has passed, the Anchor Pro is ready to use. The larger size of the Anchor Pro means it can fit all headphones. I put the massive Razer Nari headset and a pair of Focal’s flagship headphone that they sent me to test out, the Utopia, and they both fit on there comfortably.

Cleaning up cables

Another thing Elevation Lab wanted to address with the Anchor Pro is cable management. There is a Velcro strip that is attached to the main body that works well to route cables to the Anchor Pro. Any cables here can just hang directly under the headphones and not get in the way of legs.

To take it a step further, the Anchor Pro comes with two additional adhesive cable clips. These can be used to further tidy up cables under the desk and avoid any drooping. These simply mount further back on the desk and unclip to hold cables.

Conclusion

Overall, the Anchor Pro is a great way to help reduce clutter on a working desk or battlestation. Sometimes you want to show off a pair of headphones, but sometimes you’d rather have that space available for another peripheral. At $16, Elevation Lab has put together a nice package with everything needed to clean up your headphone setup. If you want some more tips and tricks to cleaning up your workspace, check out this guide on how to cable manage your desk.

