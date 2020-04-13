Home Depot takes up to 35% off tankless water heaters and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tankless water heaters and more. Our top pick is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $79.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. Today’s deal is $18 less than our previous mention. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout today is the ATMOR 13000W 2.25GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater for $109.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $170 before dropping to the usual $150 price tag. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 2.25GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tankless water heaters and accessories. Dive into our Green Deals guide for additional price drops on environmentally-friendly products, such as LED lights bulbs, thermostats, and more.

ATMOR 900 Electric Water Heater features:

The ATMOR 900 series electric tankless water heater revolutionizes hot water heaters, providing you with unlimited hot water when you need it without the wait. The unit automatically activates once it senses water flow and shuts off when it stops, helping you lower your water consumption and eliminate costly water waste. This electric water heater is an eco-friendly, efficient and convenient solution, delivering an endless supply of hot water instantly only when you need it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!