Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds deliver a waterproof design for $45

- Apr. 13th 2020 7:23 am ET

$45
0

Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds for $44.99 shipped. Also available direct. Today’s deal is down from the original $100 price tag and $80 regular going rate. It also beats Amazon’s all-time low by $5. With a sleek and sporty design, Jaybird Tarah earbuds offer up to 6-hours of playback on a single charge along with fully waterproof design. “Sport fit” ear gels promise a secure connection between your ears and the headphones. We loved them in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $18. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

For more options and styles, jump over to our headphones guide for all the latest deals across a wide range of brands, including earbuds, over-ears, and more.

Jaybird Tarah Earbuds feature:

  • 6 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Rechargeable battery provides 6 hours of bluetooth wireless play time on a single charge. 10 minutes of fast charging provides a full hour of play time
  • SWEAT & WATERPROOF: Sweatproof and waterproof (IPX7) protection for gym and fitness workouts and running in all weather conditions
  • SPORT FIT: The Jaybird Tarah includes ultra-soft and flexible silicone ear gels, which provide incredible comfort and a secure fit, permitting you to enjoy your music without distractions from your earbuds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$45
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Headphones Jaybird

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp