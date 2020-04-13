Apple’s TV Show Complete Series sale starts at $9: The Office, Friends, more

- Apr. 13th 2020 8:33 am ET

0

Apple is starting the week with a number of notable deals on various TV shows featuring complete series collections. You’ll find recent hits throughout today’s promotion with many offers returning to all-time lows. Each of these collections will become a permanent part of your library, and with many shows switching streaming services in the coming year, it’s a great time to secure your favorite sitcom. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Various TV shows discounted at Apple

One standout is The Office Complete Series at $35, which is down from the usual $70 price tag. This bundle hit $30 earlier this year, but otherwise, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked.

Many of the deals from Friday’s Build Your Collection $5 movie sale at Apple are still live, so be sure to dive in there next for even more price drops.

