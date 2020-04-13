Apple’s TV Show Complete Series sale starts at $9: The Office, Friends, more

Apple is starting the week with a number of notable deals on various TV shows featuring complete series collections. You’ll find recent hits throughout today’s promotion with many offers returning to all-time lows. Each of these collections will become a permanent part of your library, and with many shows switching streaming services in the coming year, it’s a great time to secure your favorite sitcom. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Various TV shows discounted at Apple
One standout is The Office Complete Series at $35, which is down from the usual $70 price tag. This bundle hit $30 earlier this year, but otherwise, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked.
- The Last Man On Earth Complete Series: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Friends Complete Series: $80 (Reg. $140)
- Cheers Complete Series: $20 (Reg. $40)
- The League Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Life in Pieces The Complete Series: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Scream Queens Seasons 1-2: $9 (Reg. $20)
- New Girl The Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Glee The Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Last Man Standing Seasons 1-6: $25 (Reg. $60)
- How I Met Your Mother Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $75)
- 24: The Complete Series + 24: Live Another Day: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sons of Anarchy The Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Bones The Complete Series: $40 (Reg. $70)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Futurama The Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Sopranos Complete Series: $60 (Reg. $100)
Many of the deals from Friday’s Build Your Collection $5 movie sale at Apple are still live, so be sure to dive in there next for even more price drops.
