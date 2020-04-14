Today only, get Alpine’s CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $400 ($20 off)

- Apr. 14th 2020 7:44 am ET

$400
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Alpine CarPlay and Android Auto 7-inch Receiver for $399.95 shipped. Today’s deal is down $200 from the regular going rate at retailers like Crutchfield and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Notable features here include a 7-inch display with support for both Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto systems. You’ll be able to access all of the best features from both software platforms, ensuring that you can access all of the best features while driving safely. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll need a Lightning cable to make the most of your CarPlay connection here. Grab this top-rated option from AmazonBasics for $9 and ensure that you have a reliable connection between your two devices. Not to mention, it’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables laying around.

Alpine CarPlay Receiver features:

Access Apple CarPlay or Android Auto features with this 7-inch Alpine mech-less A/V receiver. It comes with a SiriusXM SXV300 connect vehicle tuner to let you enjoy favorite satellite and online radio programs in your car. Set up a rear seat entertainment system with the HDMI input and output of this Alpine mech-less A/V receiver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Alpine

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp