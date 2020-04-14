Today only, get Alpine’s CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $400 ($20 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Alpine CarPlay and Android Auto 7-inch Receiver for $399.95 shipped. Today’s deal is down $200 from the regular going rate at retailers like Crutchfield and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Notable features here include a 7-inch display with support for both Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto systems. You’ll be able to access all of the best features from both software platforms, ensuring that you can access all of the best features while driving safely. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll need a Lightning cable to make the most of your CarPlay connection here. Grab this top-rated option from AmazonBasics for $9 and ensure that you have a reliable connection between your two devices. Not to mention, it’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables laying around.

Alpine CarPlay Receiver features:

Access Apple CarPlay or Android Auto features with this 7-inch Alpine mech-less A/V receiver. It comes with a SiriusXM SXV300 connect vehicle tuner to let you enjoy favorite satellite and online radio programs in your car. Set up a rear seat entertainment system with the HDMI input and output of this Alpine mech-less A/V receiver.

