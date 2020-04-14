Save $90 on Arlo’s Pro 2 HomeKit Security System with two cameras at $240

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera HomeKit Security System for $239.99 shipped. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer saves you $90, comes within $10 of our previous mention from December, and is the third-lowest to date. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free 7-day cloud storage and HomeKit support round out the list of notable features. Plus, with two cameras, you’ll be able to surveil various rooms throughout your home or both the front and backyard. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $121, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

The smart home security deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $159, as well as additional models from $69. That’s on top of eufy’s Alexa-enabled Security Video Doorbell at $108.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

