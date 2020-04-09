Ring Video Doorbell Pro sees $90 discount to $159, more from $69

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $159 shipped. You’d typically pay $249 over at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $90 and coming within $24 of the lowest we’ve tracked throughout 2020 thus far. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings, but more on those below. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside. Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today at B&H, you can score the standard Ring Video Doorbell for $69 shipped. Typically fetching $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best in months and right around the usual discount we see. Compared to the more capable Pro version, Ring Video Doorbell sports 720p feeds alongside similar motion alert detection and the same porch-friendly design. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 52,000 customers.

We’re also still tracking a $52 discount on eufy’s Alexa-enabled Smart Security Video Doorbell at $108. For those looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic, you’ll find Assistant integration alongside the Alexa functionality offered by Ring. And speaking of Assistant, this morning we spotted Google Home at one of its best prices yet, which is now on sale for $49.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

