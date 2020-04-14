To kickoff this week’s batch of graphic novel deals, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Avengers reads with prices starting at under $1. Amongst all of the discounts, Avengers Masterworks Vol. 1 is a standout, and is marked down to $5.99. Also available for free with ComiXology Unlimited. Typically fetching $17, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 247-page novel collects some of the most iconic reads in the Avengers catalog with heroes like Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and the Mighty Thor teaming up to take on the evil Loki. Head below for other Avengers comic deals and more.

Other notable Avengers comic deals include:

For all you DC fans, ComiXology is currently running a Catwoman sale with deals starting from under $1. While there are plenty of reads starring everyone’s favorite feline foe, Catwoman: When In Rome at $4.99 is a standout. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 50% and is the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. If that doesn’t do it for you, there are tons other other offers which you’ll find right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Avengers Masterworks Vol. 1 synopsis:

Collecting Avengers (1963) #1-10. Gathering together to face the evil Loki, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and the Mighty Thor formed the improbable core of the ever-changing super-team. And from the ice of the northern Atlantic, Captain America returned from the frozen depths that the Avengers truly took form. Illustrated by Jack Kirby and Don Heck, and written by Stan “The Man” Lee, you’ll find the first appearances of Kang the Conqueror, Wonder Man, the Space Phantom and Baron Zemo.

