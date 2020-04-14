Score a 25% discount on Razer’s Nari Gaming Headset at $75, more from $30

- Apr. 14th 2020 2:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset for $74.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from Razer right now, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Providing a 7.1-channel surround sound gaming experience, Razer’s headset brings dual 44mm drivers into the mix with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. A wireless design ensures you’re not tethered to your battlestation during gaming sessions, which can last up to 16-hours thanks to the built-in battery. There’s also a folding microphone, a lightweight frame, and more. Over 155 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $30.

Other Razer PC accessories include:

Over in our PC Gaming guide, we’re still seeing a discount on Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Headset. Offering a higher-end experience than the featured deal, this is a notable alternative at $100.

Razer Nari Gaming Headset features:

The Razer Nari Essential is designed for gamers who seek core features, superior comfort and incredible sound in a wireless gaming headset. An auto-adjusting headband fits the headset onto the unique shape of your head, while its aluminum body makes it lightweight to wear and provides durability. With plush leatherette ear cushions that completely cover your ears, enjoy superior sound isolation without compromising on comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go