Ultraloq’s UL3 Smart Lock has a fingerprint reader and more at $130 (24% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Ultraloq UL3 BT Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Lock for $129.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching closer to $170 at Amazon and Home Depot, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the best we’ve seen in 2020, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. Standing out from most smart locks on the market, Ultraloq has included a built-in fingerprint sensor to make unlocking the front door a one-touch process. On top of that, you’ll find a touchscreen pin pad for code-based entry, as well as smartphone control and a unique knock to open feature. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch the fingerprint and touchscreen functionality and score the August Smart Lock for $94 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket an extra $36 compared to the lead deal, scoring you a less versatile lock in the process. Though if you’re just looking to enjoy the perks of smartphone control, then this is an easy recommendation.

The smart home deals don’t end there, as right now we’re still seeing a batch of deals from Best Buy’s latest sale. Notably, you’ll find the best price in months on Google Nest Mini, which can be yours for $30, down from its $49 price tag. Find that and much more in our Smart Home guide.

Ultraloq UL3 BT Fingerprint Smart Lock features:

You are free to use fingerprint, code, key or smartphone to unlock. You can just knock on your phone to open the door, even when it’s in your pocket. You’re in. With or without phone. Ultraloq UL3 can be used to keep kids and guests out of certain rooms in your home, such as weapon storage, home offices or workshops. It is also Ideal for rental home, office, garage entry doors, wine cellar, art collection, basements, closets or storage room etc.

