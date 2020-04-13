Google Nest Mini drops to $30 (Save 40%) + more in Best Buy’s smart home sale

Best Buy has kicked off a new smart home sale today, discounting a selection of connected lighting, voice speakers, and more. Shipping is free on orders over $35, but no-cost curbside pickup is available as well. One standout is on Google Nest Mini at $29.99. Down from $49, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention, comes within $1 of the all-time low from November, and is the best we’ve seen since. Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitcten, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other top picks from the sale include:

For more ways to expand your setup, our Smart Home guide is filled with discounted accessories whether you’re rocking a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-powered system. Notably, we’re still seeing discounts on nearly Amazon’s entire Alexa lineup from $20, alongside Blink security cameras, and more.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

