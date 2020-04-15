Grab 1-year of EatingWell Magazine at $5 (Kindle or physical, Reg. $10)

- Apr. 15th 2020 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of EatingWell Magazine Kindle Edition for $5. You’ll also find the physical version of this magazine on sale for $5 per year or you can opt for a 4-month trial subscription for $1. Just remember to cancel it before your sub lapses or it’ll get auto-renewed at full price. Regularly up to $10 on Kindle, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the best we can find. EatingWell is an “award-winning” magazine where “good taste meets good health on every page.” You’ll find dozens of recipes in each issue as well as shopping tips, “healthy-in-a-hurry menus,” high-res imagery, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if EatingWell doesn’t work for you, there are plenty of digital magazine subs to go around right now. Amazon has quite a large selection of digital Kindle magazine subscriptions on sale right now as well as a host of eBooks from $2. And here is our latest reading list as well as the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies.

We also still have a selection of completely free single-read issues courtesy of DiscountMags’ social-distancing initiative. You’ll find immediate free downloads of magazines like Maxim, Fast Company, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiasts, People, MotorTrend, Maximum PC, and others right here.

More on EatingWell Magazine:

A delicious balance of cooking and must-have nutrition features, EatingWell is the award-winning magazine where good taste meets good health on every page. Each issue is filled with dozens of delicious and nutritious recipes, smart shopping tips, healthy-in-a-hurry menus and much more! Beautiful color images illustrate never-fail, full-flavored recipes for healthful everyday eating and entertaining.

