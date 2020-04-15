Monitor radon, VOC, humidity + more with Airthings Wave Plus: $180 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. This is $50 off its regular going rate and matches our last mention for the all-time low at Amazon. If you’re worried about VOC, humidity, CO2, Radon, and other air quality issues, then this monitor is for you. It hooks up to your Wi-Fi to give you smartphone alerts to what’s going on with the air inside your home. With this information, you can easily know whether or not it’s time to change the air filter, pick up a humidifier, grab a purifier, or do nothing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Awair Element Air Quality Monitor is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Though it lacks radon detection, it sports a unique design that offers a built-in display. It’ll tell you the time, air information and more without having to use a smartphone. However, it still connects to Wi-Fi and gives you notifications and more for $149.

On a tighter budget? The iClever Air Quality Monitor is a great option. Though it isn’t quite as premium or sleek as Airthings or Awair, and still lacks radon detection, at $90, it’s an easy recommendation.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

We spend 90% of our time indoors where the air is often 2 to 5 times worse than the air outside. Continuous monitoring of indoor air quality is key for minimizing negative health effects, preventing illness and increasing productivity, energy and good health. Airthings, air quality specialists and experts in radon, created the Airthings Wave Plus as the first smart air quality monitor with radon detection.

