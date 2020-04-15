Eddie Bauer takes an extra 50% off clearance when you apply this promo code

Eddie Bauer is now taking an additional 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code APRIL50 at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 and Eddie Bauer is also offering free returns across the board, as well. This is a great time to load up your closet with some new clothes at a steep discount before summer arrives. Head below for all of our top picks for men and women from today’s sale.
Top picks for men:
- 1/2-Zip Quilted Top: $27.50 (Orig. $55)
- Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt: $22.50 (Orig. $45)
- Pinpoint Oxford Dress Shirt: $30 (Orig. $60)
- Straight Fit Flex Jeans: $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and more!
Top picks for women:
- BC EverTherm Down Jacket: $175 (Orig. $350)
- Sun Valley Down Duffle Coat: $125 (Orig. $250)
- Slate Down Vest: $55 (Orig. $110)
- Cable Sleep Cardigan: $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and more!
Dive into our fashion guide for even more deals, with current notable promotions like Under Armour’s spring sale and PUMA’s new Friends & Family promotion leading the way this week.
