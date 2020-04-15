Eddie Bauer takes an extra 50% off clearance when you apply this promo code

Eddie Bauer is now taking an additional 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code APRIL50 at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 and Eddie Bauer is also offering free returns across the board, as well. This is a great time to load up your closet with some new clothes at a steep discount before summer arrives. Head below for all of our top picks for men and women from today’s sale.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Dive into our fashion guide for even more deals, with current notable promotions like Under Armour’s spring sale and PUMA’s new Friends & Family promotion leading the way this week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!