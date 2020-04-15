GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Light Switch drops to $35 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch for $34.97 shipped. Typically fetching $45, today’s offer saves you 22%, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the third-best discount to date. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 630 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

Do you just want to control a lamp or appliance with your voice? Grab TP-Link’s Mini Kasa Smart Plug for $18 at Amazon instead. Not only will you save nearly 50% compared to the featured deal, but this alternative doesn’t require a hub and works with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Plus, there’s no need to do any in-wall installations.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Wirelessly schedule, control and adjust the brightness of any dimmable lights from anywhere. Works with dimmable LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs, and other devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!