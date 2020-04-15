Save $182 on LG’s 4.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar at an Amazon all-time low

- Apr. 15th 2020 1:20 pm ET

Save $182
0

Amazon is currently offering the LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Channel High Res Soundbar for $496.99 shipped. Typically fetching $679 these days, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $182 discount, marks a new Amazon all-time low, and is the best in months overall. Armed with Dolby Atmos audio, this sound bar also comes backed by other premium features like built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast support, 4K passthrough, and more. Wired connectivity relies on both HDMI and optical inputs, but there’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers. More details below.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Right now it fetches $179 at Amazon, scoring you notable savings over the featured discount. While it doesn’t come equipped with Dolby Atmos, it’s still a solid alternative for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

We’re also still seeing the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar on sale, which has fallen $100 to an Amazon low of $399. Here you’ll ditch the Dolby Atmos sound in favor of Alexa support.

LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Ch. High Res Soundbar features:

The SL9YG LG sound bar Masters the details in home theater audio and aesthetics. It transforms its audio output based on your needs, emanating multi-dimensional sound of both 4. 1. 2Ch Dolby Atoms and DTS: x. And it has the Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $182
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go