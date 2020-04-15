Save $182 on LG’s 4.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar at an Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Channel High Res Soundbar for $496.99 shipped. Typically fetching $679 these days, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $182 discount, marks a new Amazon all-time low, and is the best in months overall. Armed with Dolby Atmos audio, this sound bar also comes backed by other premium features like built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast support, 4K passthrough, and more. Wired connectivity relies on both HDMI and optical inputs, but there’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers. More details below.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Right now it fetches $179 at Amazon, scoring you notable savings over the featured discount. While it doesn’t come equipped with Dolby Atmos, it’s still a solid alternative for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

We’re also still seeing the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar on sale, which has fallen $100 to an Amazon low of $399. Here you’ll ditch the Dolby Atmos sound in favor of Alexa support.

LG SL9YG 4.1.2-Ch. High Res Soundbar features:

The SL9YG LG sound bar Masters the details in home theater audio and aesthetics. It transforms its audio output based on your needs, emanating multi-dimensional sound of both 4. 1. 2Ch Dolby Atoms and DTS: x. And it has the Google Assistant.

