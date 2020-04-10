Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar drops to $399 ($100 off), more from $160

Walmart currently offers the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar for $399 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $499 as of late, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring Dolby Digital sound, as well as a premium glass and metal design, Bose’s SoundTouch 300 also incorporates Alexa for voice control. Other notable inclusions that also make the cut are 4K pass-through, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus NFC pairing. Wired connectivity enters in the form of HDMI and optical ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 255 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $159.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just recently dropped from $200 down to $179, today’s offer slashes off an extra $19 and marks a new all-time low. Compared to the featured SoundTouch 300, this alternative still touts the same Bose signature audio, but lacks most of the higher-end features. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

We’re still seeing VIZIO’s SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar, which comes equipped with Chromecast integration for $200. Or to give your TV an upgrade, Samsung’s stylish Frame 4K HDR models are up to $355 off right now.

Bose SoundTouch 300 features:

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar delivers clear, spacious sound. Every cubic inch of this speaker is packed with technologies that bring your music and movies to life. It starts inside with custom-shaped speakers that keep the profile low and pump out big sound. Quiet Port technology virtually eliminates distortion so you hear surprisingly deep bass. ADAPTiQ audio room calibration ensures the soundbar sounds the best it can in the space you put it, while PhaseGuide technology makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

