Enjoy budget-friendly mesh Wi-Fi with this Tenda Nova system at $78 (22% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $77.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 22%, is $2 under our previous mention, and matches the Amazon low set only once before. This Tenda Nova system utilizes mesh connectivity to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Alongside the main router, the two paired satellite nodes combine for up to 3,500-square feet of coverage, and can dish out upwards of 1,200 Mb/s speeds. You’ll also find two Gigabit Ethernet ports on the base router, offering the flexibility to expand your wired network as well. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If the coverage and network throughout of the featured deal won’t cut it for your home, then consider picking up an eero Pro HomeKit Wi-Fi System instead. Right now we’re seeing some noteworthy deals on refurbished models with prices starting at $79.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Ideal for most homes The mesh Wi-Fi System comes with 1 table-tap MW5 and wall-plug MW5 that seamlessly cover the typical home in fast reliable wi-fimu-mimo+beam forming + real mesh tech ensure smooth streaming gaming downloading and uninterrupted video chat at the same time It’s simple to set up with plug and play and easy to manage with Tenda APP tend Wi-Fi App system.

