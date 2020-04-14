eero Pro HomeKit Wi-Fi System hits $277 (Refurb, Orig. $399), more from $79

Amazon is currently offering the eero Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System in certified refurbished condition for $277 shipped. Normally fetching $399 new, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is the best we’ve tracked in months, and a new low for 2020. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons and is able to provide 3,500-square feet of Tri-Band coverage, making it perfect for up to 4-bedroom homes. Earlier this year, support for Apple’s HomeKit router functionality rolled out, bringing enhanced smart home security and more into the mix. Plus, there’s TrueMesh technology, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and more. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes the same warranty you’d find on a new condition model. More deals below from $79.

Other refurbished eero Wi-Fi system deals:

If Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re looking for in a network upgrade, we’re still seeing a 33% discount on NETGEAR’s 802.11ax Router at $100, plus more from $17. Whichever route you decide on, complete your upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get all of the components in your setup all wired together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9.

eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The gateway of an eero system, eero Pro has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device — like an Ethernet switch, printer and additional eero Pro’s. With the addition of a second 5Ghz radio, eero Pro has tri-band power, which lets you do more, simultaneously, in every room of your home. The eero Pro can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage to any eero system. eero Pro provides WiFi you never have to think about again.

