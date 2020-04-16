ComiXology today has kicked off its Marvel Amazing Authors sale with discounts on a variety of graphic novels and single issue reads from under $1. One standout here is on Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America for $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Throughout the 153-pages of this graphic novel, you’ll follow Steve Rogers as he tries to overcome Hydra’s takeover of America and goes head to head with Taskmaster. The villain was supposed to debut on the big screen in Blackwidow this summer. But with the film delayed, now is a great time to catch up on some backstory. Head below for additional standouts from the sale alongside other discounts.

Other standouts from the sale include:

On top of its Marvel deals, ComiXology is also offering Viz No Guns Life manga volumes from $5. With up to 45% off on the discounted reads, this series has you enter a Ghost in the Shell-inspired world complete with cybernetically-enhanced humans. The story follows a rogue detective looking to uncover the secrets of a megacorporation. Check out all the reads right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Captain America Winter In America features:

It’s winter in America! For more than 70 years, Captain America has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Cap is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield — and a new enemy is rising! Distrusted by a nation that seems to have lost faith in him, and facing threats including the Taskmaster and an army of Nuke super-soldiers, Steve Rogers is a man out of time — and out of options!

