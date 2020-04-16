Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack hits all-time low at $79 ($30 savings)

Amazon offers the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack for $79 shipped. You’ll find this deal at Home Depot, as well. Today’s price takes $30 off the regular going rate and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously only seen it as low as $96. You’ll find everything in the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack to jumpstart a setup around the brand’s popular line of accessories. This bundle includes a Wyze Cam with a 32GB microSD card, plus a myriad of sensors and the required bridge. All told, you’ll get two contact sensors, a motion sensor, two plugs, and three bulbs. For those just starting out with a smart home setup, Wyze is both affordable and easy to use, not to mention it’s less expensive to expand in comparison to other options on the market. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a more affordable starter kit, considering this 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs with Assistant and Alexa Compatibility for $25. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 4,100 Amazon customers.

Building out a smart home for the first time? Check out our most recent guide to the best smart plugs for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for a step-by-step walkthrough of our favorite options starting at under $10.

Wyze Smart Home Smarter Kit features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

