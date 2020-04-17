Bird’s electric scooter returns to $319 with 15-miles of range, more

Walmart is currently offering the Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for $319 shipped. We typically see it sell for around $450 and it originally retailed at $499. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen to date. With a slim design and built-in LED display, this scooter offers everything you need to start cruising around as spring makes its way across the country. Notable specs here include a 300W motor with a max 700W output, delivering speeds up to 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles. It weighs in at 27-pounds, so you can easily tote it around the office or up your apartment stairs between rides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter features:

HIGH-POWERED UPGRADED MOTOR- With 300 watts of nominal, and 700 watts of max engine power, you have a higher torque and powerful ride.

DUAL BRAKING MECHANISM- ADVANCE LIGHTING: Having an electric braking system, as well as a mechanical one, provides more control while you ride. ES1-300 comes with ground effect lights, as well as a front headlight and rear brake lights.

LIGHT WEIGHT- Weighing only 27.6 pounds, makes it very easy to be carried.

