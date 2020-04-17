To close out the week, ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Black Widow graphic novels and single issue reads with prices starting at under $1. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Secret Avengers The Complete Collection at $5.99. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is down to the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Throughout the 302-pages of this novel, you’ll follow along as Steve Rodgers assembles a special-ops squad to counter the world’s deadliest threats. With appearances from Black Widow, War Machine, Ant-Man, Valkyrie, and more, this title is a must-read for any Avengers fan. Head below for additional deals from the Black Widow comic sale alongside additional Marvel deals.

Other Black Widow comic deals:

The Marvel deals don’t end there, as ComiXology is also dishing out some discounted X-Men reads in its First Appearances Sale from $6. There are a variety of novels included here, with plenty of action from all the big heroes including Wolverine, Storm, Colosuss, and more. You’ll find all of the deals right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Secret Avengers synopsis:

Steve Rogers has a big secret! The former Captain America has assembled a special-ops squad to counter the world’s deadliest threats. But who are the Secret Avengers? Spy intrigue meets super hero action as the Super-Soldier, Black Widow, War Machine, Ant-Man, Valkyrie, Moon Knight and more take on a case that crosses dimensions and lands on Martian soil — and somehow involves Nick Fury! Then, the Celestial Order of the Hai-Dai launches a brazen attack on Shang-Chi. Its mission?

