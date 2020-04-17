Score Lenovo’s new Smart Display 7 on sale for $99 (Save $30), more from $80

- Apr. 17th 2020 9:17 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $99 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct from Lenovo. Typically fetching $129, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Rated 4.5/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling device in our hands-on review. More below.

Also on sale today, you’ll be able to bring home the previous-generation Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $79.99 shipped at Motorola. Typically fetching $100, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you $20, comes within $6 of our previous mention, and is the best available. Similarly to the featured deal, you’ll be able to enjoy Assistant functionality but with an 8-inch display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

For more ways to expand your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Wifi system has dropped to $199, saving you $70 in the process. Or to add some automation into the mix, Awair’s air quality monitor and smart plug is now on sale for $69.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

Best Smart Home Deals

B&H

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

