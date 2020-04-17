Save $20 on Awair’s hybrid air quality monitor and smart plug on sale for $69

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor and Smart Plug for $69 shipped. Down from $89, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, keeping tabs on your home’s air quality is something to be aware of. That’s where the Glow C comes in, monitoring everything from humidity and temperature to airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs). Plus, with the built-in smart plug, you’ll be able to set up automations to turn on a fan or heater, humidifier, and other appliances to ensure your surroundings are the way they should be. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For those who already have a smart plug in their arsenal, opting for Eve Degree instead is a more affordable buy. This HomeKit-enabled accessory monitors temperature, humidity, and air pressure, all of which can be leveraged for crafting automations in your smart home. It’ll run you $62 at Amazon and also includes a nifty LCD display.

Awair Glow C features:

Glow C monitors three key factors that affect the health of your indoor environment: airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs), temperature, and humidity.Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, gain relief from indoor allergy symptoms, manage eczema and asthma triggers, or simply protect your health, Glow C can give you the insight you need to live healthier and breathe easier in your space.

