Get 24 Sylvania LED light bulbs for $21.50, one of the best prices ever

Amazon offers a 24-pack of Sylvania Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs for $21.62 shipped. Also at Home Depot. This bundle typically sells for as much as $30 with today’s deal being a match of the historic all-time low. At just $0.95 per bulb, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Grab today’s deal and outfit your home or office with energy-friendly LED Light bulbs. Note: these are non-dimmable. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Sylvania LED Light Bulbs feature:

These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8.5 watts, each bulb emits the bright light output of 800 lumens. Operating Temperature : minus 20 to 40 degree Celsius

These bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbs because each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours. You won’t need to constantly change your lightbulbs anymore

These LED lightbulbs require less energy and can save money on your energy bill. Each soft white light bulb works as a great replacement for old 60W incandescent bulbs

