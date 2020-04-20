Keep busy organizing with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker: $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve seen recently. This label maker sports a full QWERTY keyboard that aims to make your next organizational project quite simple. There are three different fonts onboard, allowing you to customize the look to find one that fits in nicely with your setup. I’m a huge fan of label makers as they make it quick to name and organize drawer contents, boxes, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’re ready to organize a garage, basement, and more, you may want to pair today’s purchase with Alliance Advantage Rubber Bands for $5. I’ve bought these several times before and can vouch for the 4.7/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, be sure to catch this Chemical Guys Microfiber Towels deal. You can nab a 12-pack for $14 which is 30% off typical pricing there. These are great for cleaning the car and are bound to come in handy during spring and summer months.

Brother P-touch Label Maker features:

See how your label will look before you Print

One touch keys: quick access to fonts, frames, symbols and more

Useful templates: for file and gift labels, even decorative labels with patterns

Easy access memory: store up to 30 labels for quick reprinting

Uses a variety of easy to apply tee tapes: standard, extra strength, acid free adhesive, cable and wire, fabric iron on and more

