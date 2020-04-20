Clean the car with Chemical Guys Microfiber Towels: 12-pack for $14 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels for $13.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up at close to $20, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked in years at Amazon and the best we can find. Specifically designed for drying wet surfaces or with “quick detail and waterless carwash products,” this is a great excuse to get outside and get the vehicle sparkling clean. These micro-fiber towels are said to leave ”no streaks” and are “100 percent lint free.” But best of all, you can throw them in the wash and use them over and over again. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 customers at Amazon where they carry best-seller status. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 3-pack of these towels sells for $13 (or $11 with Subscribe & Save). However, the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt is a great alternative at under $6. Also carrying stellar ratings and best-seller status at Amazon, this machine washable solution will provide that glove-like experience for half the price, although its applications might be a bit more limited than the standard towels above.

We also have some great dash cam deals right now including this model from $36 as well as Aukey models from $46.

Chemical Guys Premium Microfiber Towels:

70/30 ultra premium elite banded microfiber towels

Best suited for drying wet surfaces or for use with quick detail and waterless carwash products

Microscopic fibers in supra towels allow them to absorb upto 10 times their weight in liquid

360,000 strands in every square inch of highly refined loop woven microfiber

