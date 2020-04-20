Anker discounts new USB-C chargers, speakers, more in this week’s sale from $11

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its recently-released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $21.99 Prime shipped. That’s down $13 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Head below for additional deals on everyday power essentials and more from Anker.

Other notable deals today include:

Anker Atom III Slim features:

Ultra-thin: our Slimmest power delivery charger yet is only 0. 63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.

High-speed charging: Anker power 3. 0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.

Universal compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C power delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

