Command GE’s Smart Switch with Alexa or Assistant at $20 (28% off), more

- Apr. 20th 2020 2:30 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $28, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. GE’s button-style smart switch works without a hub and pairs to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi. Support for both Alexa and Assistant is easily a highlight, giving you the flexibility to integrate the accessory into a preferred smart home setup. Plus, there’s a built-in light right for easily finding the switch in the dark. With over 150 customers having left a review, nearly 60% have agreed upon a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to avoid doing an in-wall installation, Amazon is also offering the C by GE Smart Plug for $16.99. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 30% and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. Alongside offering similar Alexa and Assistant control to the lead deal, there’s also a built-in smart bridge that can pair with GE’s other smart lights for expanding your setup. Rated 3.7/5 stars

Earlier today we also spotted two Google Nest Hub Smart Displays on sale starting from $90. Totaling up to $200 in value, this bundle is a great way to outfit your home with Google Assistant.

C by GE Smart Switch features:

The C by GE On/Off Smart Switch adds smart bulb functionality to traditional bulbs and keeps smart bulbs smart. The smart Wi-Fi switch adds out-of-home control, scheduling and scene setting to traditional bulbs. When C by GE smart bulbs are installed, the smart switch allows app or voice control even when power is turned off at the switch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go