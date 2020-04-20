Command GE’s Smart Switch with Alexa or Assistant at $20 (28% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $28, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. GE’s button-style smart switch works without a hub and pairs to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi. Support for both Alexa and Assistant is easily a highlight, giving you the flexibility to integrate the accessory into a preferred smart home setup. Plus, there’s a built-in light right for easily finding the switch in the dark. With over 150 customers having left a review, nearly 60% have agreed upon a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to avoid doing an in-wall installation, Amazon is also offering the C by GE Smart Plug for $16.99. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 30% and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. Alongside offering similar Alexa and Assistant control to the lead deal, there’s also a built-in smart bridge that can pair with GE’s other smart lights for expanding your setup. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Earlier today we also spotted two Google Nest Hub Smart Displays on sale starting from $90. Totaling up to $200 in value, this bundle is a great way to outfit your home with Google Assistant.

C by GE Smart Switch features:

The C by GE On/Off Smart Switch adds smart bulb functionality to traditional bulbs and keeps smart bulbs smart. The smart Wi-Fi switch adds out-of-home control, scheduling and scene setting to traditional bulbs. When C by GE smart bulbs are installed, the smart switch allows app or voice control even when power is turned off at the switch.

