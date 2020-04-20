Epson’s WorkForce ES-50 scanner hits new low of $60 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

Best Buy is offering the Epson WorkForce ES-50 Sheetfed Scanner for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Normally $120 new from Amazon, this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re working from home right now and are in need of a quality scanner to use, then today’s deal is a great option. It’s small and compact, easily fitting on your desk without taking up much room. Plus, it’ll offer high-quality scans with up to 600×600 DPI resolution. It can even scan a sheet in as quick as 5.5-seconds, which can help speed up your workflow. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you need an all-in-one printer/scanner/copier, well, we’ve got you covered. Brother’s Wireless AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer is available on Amazon for $60 shipped. While this printer offers similar features to today’s lead deal, it takes up a much larger footprint on your desk.

At the same time as you start scanning stuff at your desk, be sure to organize where things go. Brother’s handheld label maker is a must-have for office organization at $20, which is 33% off its regular going rate.

Epson Workforce Portable Scanner features:

Fastest and lightest mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class (1) ― small, portable scanner ideal for easy, on-the-go scanning.

Fast scans ― scans a single page in as fast as 5.5 seconds (2).

Versatile paper handling ― scans documents up to 8.5″ x 72″, as well as ID cards and receipts.

Smart tools to easily scan and organize documents ― Epson ScanSmart Software (3) makes it easy to scan, review and save.

USB powered ― connect to your computer; no batteries or external power supply required.

