Home Depot takes up to 60% off RYOBI outdoor tools, lawn mowers, more

- Apr. 20th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 60% off RYOBI outdoor equipment, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the new RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less. Hit the jump for additional deals in today’s sale or see the entire lot here.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Devour Debris Sweeper Kit for $119. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This sweeper kit makes it easy to clean up your space, whether it be a garage or other room, with an all-in-one design that holds 4.5-gallons of waste. It’s also compatible with the entire 18V ecosystem from RYOBI, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals in today’s sale at Home Depot on this landing page. Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI 48-Volt 30 in. Riding Lawn Mower is clean, quiet, and unbelievably powerful. This fully electric mower has no gas and no fumes – just charge and go. It’s powered by 50Ah batteries and three high powered brushless motors to give you up to 1 acre or 1 hour of runtime on a single charge. It features two steel blades and durable 30 in. cutting deck that fits in fenced areas with ease. The 7 position manual deck adjustment allows you to choose a heights ranging between 1.5 in. – 4.5 in. to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with premium features like LED Headlights, battery level indicator, and a cup holder to make mowing comfortable and convenient. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp