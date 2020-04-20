Home Depot takes up to 60% off RYOBI outdoor tools, lawn mowers, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 60% off RYOBI outdoor equipment, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the new RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less. Hit the jump for additional deals in today’s sale or see the entire lot here.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Devour Debris Sweeper Kit for $119. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This sweeper kit makes it easy to clean up your space, whether it be a garage or other room, with an all-in-one design that holds 4.5-gallons of waste. It’s also compatible with the entire 18V ecosystem from RYOBI, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals in today’s sale at Home Depot on this landing page. Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI 48-Volt 30 in. Riding Lawn Mower is clean, quiet, and unbelievably powerful. This fully electric mower has no gas and no fumes – just charge and go. It’s powered by 50Ah batteries and three high powered brushless motors to give you up to 1 acre or 1 hour of runtime on a single charge. It features two steel blades and durable 30 in. cutting deck that fits in fenced areas with ease. The 7 position manual deck adjustment allows you to choose a heights ranging between 1.5 in. – 4.5 in. to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with premium features like LED Headlights, battery level indicator, and a cup holder to make mowing comfortable and convenient. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

