Upgrade Wi-Fi with Linksys’ Velop Mesh 802.11ac System at $329 ($70 off), more

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack in white for $329 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000-square feet in tri-band coverage and is equipped with a total of six Gigabit Ethernet ports. With up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds, you’ll be able stream 4K content, play online games, and much more. Plus, three mesh nodes offers reliable connectivity in every room of your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

Update 4/20 @ 12:20 p.m.: We’ve now spotted that Amazon is offering the Google Nest Wifi Routers for $229 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Unlike the deal further down, this includes two routers instead of one and an access point. This is great if you’d like to have Ethernet points on both nodes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to.

Speaking of networking deals, Google Nest Wifi is currently on sale for $199, down from its usual $269 going rate. That’s on top of a $55 discount on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Modem and more in our networking guide.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!