NETGEAR’s Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Modem is ready for Wi-Fi 6 at $195 (Save $55)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem (CM1150V) for $194.97 shipped. Typically selling for $250, like you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Standout features here include up to 10Gb/s download speeds across its 32 channels and support for Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox 1Gb service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. If you’re looking to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6, pairing a router with this modem is a perfect way to alleviate any bottlenecks. Plus, you’d normally spend upwards of $120 per year for a rental modem from your ISP, with NETGEAR’s CM1150V paying for itself in no-time. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More below.

Those who don’t need the 10Gb/s speeds can save even more, with a lower-end version of NETGEAR’s Cable Modem going for $150. You’ll pocket some extra cash by going with this route, while only dropping speeds down to 1Gb/s. It carries the same stellar ratings as the lead deal, alongside #1 best-seller status and the same ISP compatibility.

If you’re in need of a new Wi-Fi system to upgrade your networking setup alongside the modem, earlier today we spotted Google’s Nest Wifi package, which is currently on sale for $199 (save $70). Plus, you can still score eero Pro HomeKit Wi-Fi Systems on sale from $79.

NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

NETGEAR® Nighthawk ultra-high-speed cable modem for XFINITY Voice (CM1150V) delivers gigabit-speed cable Internet and the perfect call clarity. This DOCSIS® 3.1 cable modem with voice supports all of today’s Internet service plans and is designed for high-performance Internet in the future.

