RAVPower’s portable solar-powered battery drops to $20, shaving nearly 50% off

- Apr. 20th 2020 4:29 pm ET

0

spectrum-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower Solar-powered 15000mAh Portable Battery and Flashlight for $19.99 shipped with the code XYEX7EQN at checkout. Normally closer to $40, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This portable battery sports several great features, the main one being the ability to recharge via the sun’s rays while you’re outdoors. However, should the sun not come out, it offers a 2A built-in charging input, which lets you recharge via a wall plug. You’ll score a 1A and 2.1A USB output as well, allowing you to charge multiple devices at one shot. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly portable battery, Anker’s PowerCore 5000 is a great option. It comes in at just $12 Prime shipped, and the compact form factor makes it far easier to carry than today’s lead deal.

Looking for other charging gear? Check out Anker’s sale that’s currently going on with prices from $11. You’ll find USB-C chargers, Qi pads, and more available here.

RAVPower Solar Portable Battery features:

  • Endless Charging Under the Sun: Portable battery pack charges whenever it’s sunny thanks to the wide solar panel
  • Fast Recharging from Outlet or Solar: Dual DC 5V/2A and solar power inputs allow you to recharge no matter where you are. (DC input is recommended for faster recharging)
  • Mega 15000mAh Capacity: Charges an iPhone 7 for 4.2 times, an iPhone 7 Plus for 3 times, and the Galaxy S8 for 2.8 times

RAVPower

