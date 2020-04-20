Echo Flex easily adds Alexa to almost any outlet for $20 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Echo Flex for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Had Echo Flex existed when I equipped my smart home with Alexa devices, I may have very-well chosen it instead of Dot. There’s a lot to like here. For starters, you don’t need to worry about running a power cable as this one plugs directly into an outlet. It also wields a smaller form-factor which is great when plugging into the wall like this. A built-in USB port lets users easily charge a smartphone, making it a handy addition to any home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

