Echo Flex easily adds Alexa to almost any outlet for $20 (Amazon low)

- Apr. 20th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Echo Flex for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Had Echo Flex existed when I equipped my smart home with Alexa devices, I may have very-well chosen it instead of Dot. There’s a lot to like here. For starters, you don’t need to worry about running a power cable as this one plugs directly into an outlet. It also wields a smaller form-factor which is great when plugging into the wall like this. A built-in USB port lets users easily charge a smartphone, making it a handy addition to any home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that you’re a part of the Alexa ecosystem, be sure to check out our recent roundup of neat Alexa devices under $50. You’ll find smart candles, ways to upgrade a standard light switch, and more.

While you’re at it, be sure to scope out the deal we just spotted on GE’s Alexa-ready Smart Switch. It’s down to $20, making now a great time to expand your smart home with it.

Echo Flex features:

  • Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
  • Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.
  • Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

