Snag four Tile Sticker item finders on sale for $12.50 each (Save $10)

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Sticker item finders for $49.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve tracked in months and one of the best we’ve seen this year. Tile’s Sticker trackers stand out from the brand’s usual item finders with a 3M adhesive backing which pairs with a waterproof design, 3-year battery life, and a 150-foot range. For those always losing TV remotes and the like, this new form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for a 2-pack of Tile’s Sticker trackers. Sure that’s half the amount you’ll score with the featured deal, but if you won’t need to monitor the location of four items, then this is a great option to pocket even more cash. Two will run you $40 at Amazon, which is a solid savings over the lead deal.

Or if you’d rather ditch the stick-on design altogether while retaining Tile’s tracking prowess, the highly-rated Mate item finder is $25 at Amazon. This option is better-suited for finding your keys, backpack, or anything else it can clip on to.

Tile Sticker features:

The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 ft range; It provides effortless, long term convenience. Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 ft Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

