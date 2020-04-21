Following yesterday’s Daredevil discounts, ComiXology is back with a Marvel Family Reading sale that’s taking up to 67% off a collection of digital graphic novels starting at under $3. One standout is on Avengers Assemble Time Will Tell at $3.99. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 60% and is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 98-page novel details the events after Thanos takes over Asgard, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have to band together in order to dethrone the villain. With everyone from Captain America and Thor to Rocket Racoon and Groot making an appearance, there’s plenty of Marvel action to go around in this read. Head below for more top picks from the Marvel Avengers comics sale as well as additional deals.

Other discounted Marvel Avengers comics include:

On top of the Marvel sale, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Dark Horse Aliens novels. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of reads starting at under $1, with plenty of out of this world action from the Aliens franchise. From anniversary editions to crossovers with other iconic characters, you’ll want to dive into the entire sale right here for more.

Avengers Assemble Time Will Tell synopsis:

Your favorite cinematic heroes star in action-packed adventures for all ages! Ant-Man plays detective when the Avengers need some help with a case — but can he solve it on his own? Then, when Thanos takes over Asgard, can Captain America, Hulk and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes dethrone him? Maybe with a little help from Uatu the Watcher! Hela has some unfinished business with Thor, and she brings him to Valhalla to try and settle the score…so why are Rocket and Groot involved?

