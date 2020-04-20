ComiXology is discounting a selection of Daredevil digital graphic novels headlined by Volume 1 by Frank Miller at $9.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 326-page graphic novel gives you plenty of action starring the Man Without Fear, as Matt Murdock comes face to face with some of the franchise’s most memorable characters. From his mysterious mentor Stick and Matt’s long-lost love Elektra, to the secretive organization the Hand, this novel is packed with Marvel action. Head below for additional deals.

Throughout the rest of ComiXology’s Daredevil sale, you’ll find additional graphic novels starting at $8. There’s the same 60% discount as the featured deal across the board, offering the lowest we’ve seen on these novels. Shop the whole sale right here for even more deals.

On top of today’s deals, we’re still tracking a variety of sales on everything from Black Widow reads to Captain America and James Bond. You’ll find those offers and much more in our ComiXology guide. Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics.

If you’d rather read up on magazines, we’re seeing plenty of annual subscriptions for $5 per year right now, including Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, and many more.

Daredevil Volume 1:

Daredevil got a new lease on life in a landmark 1979-1983 run by writer-penciler Frank Miller and inker-penciler Klaus Janson, whose daring reinvention of the character quickly made Miller one of the biggest and most influential stars in the comic-book industry. Miller put his own stamp on established cast members such as reporter Ben Urich, femme fatale Black Widow, mad assassin Bullseye, the saw-fisted Gladiator, and monstrous crime boss Kingpin.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!