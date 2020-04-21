Home Depot discounts over 100 Ryobi tools, mowers, and accessories from $8

Home Depot has launched a huge RYOBI sale this morning with over 100 items marked down and deals from $8. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining today is the robust RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Zero-Turn Mower for $3,399 shipped. That’s down $600 from the regular going rate and $150 less than our previous mention. RYOBI ditches the gas and oil for a high-end battery-powered riding experience with a zero-turn build and enough power to mow up to 2.5-acres on a single charge. This model sports a 42-inch cutting deck and fully zero-turn design that lets you cut corners and get smooth cuts all around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle ships with everything you need for finer detail work around your yard. You’ll get a 2Ah battery, wall charger, and the string trimmer plus blower combo. Plus, you’ll be able to use the battery within the larger RYOBI 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,300 Home Depot reviewers.

Make sure you check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on over 100 RYOBI essentials. Deals start at $8 on everything from outdoor tools to everyday accessories to take your lawn work to the next level.

Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

RYOBI 42-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

