Home Depot discounts over 100 Ryobi tools, mowers, and accessories from $8

- Apr. 21st 2020 9:46 am ET

0

Home Depot has launched a huge RYOBI sale this morning with over 100 items marked down and deals from $8. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining today is the robust RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Zero-Turn Mower for $3,399 shipped. That’s down $600 from the regular going rate and $150 less than our previous mention. RYOBI ditches the gas and oil for a high-end battery-powered riding experience with a zero-turn build and enough power to mow up to 2.5-acres on a single charge. This model sports a 42-inch cutting deck and fully zero-turn design that lets you cut corners and get smooth cuts all around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo for $99. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle ships with everything you need for finer detail work around your yard. You’ll get a 2Ah battery, wall charger, and the string trimmer plus blower combo. Plus, you’ll be able to use the battery within the larger RYOBI 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,300 Home Depot reviewers.

Make sure you check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on over 100 RYOBI essentials. Deals start at $8 on everything from outdoor tools to everyday accessories to take your lawn work to the next level.

Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

RYOBI 42-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp